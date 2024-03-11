TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 277,800 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,800 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of AZEK worth $25,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 35.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth about $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AZEK by 155.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AZEK by 113.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after buying an additional 384,936 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $589,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,184,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,702,690.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,431 shares of company stock worth $6,561,462 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.72.

AZEK Stock Performance

AZEK opened at $48.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.92. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

