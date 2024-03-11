TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Humana by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Humana by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Humana by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $340.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $390.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.74. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $334.54 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

