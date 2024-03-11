Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives $41.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a market cap of $575.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,173,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 344,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 71,569 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

