Tompkins Financial Corp Has $809,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $3,311,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $8,123,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $5,940,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,656 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 17.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 272,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.43. 229,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.53. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

