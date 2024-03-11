Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND remained flat at $72.86 during midday trading on Monday. 1,204,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,141,299. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

