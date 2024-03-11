Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,191,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,090,000 after acquiring an additional 177,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,368,000 after acquiring an additional 195,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,884,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,345,000 after acquiring an additional 212,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,449,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,254,000 after acquiring an additional 49,866 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $126.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.36.

View Our Latest Report on KMB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.