Trace E. Stevenson Sells 1,913 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AeroVironment Stock Down 6.4 %

AeroVironment stock opened at $166.23 on Monday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $184.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AeroVironment

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after buying an additional 144,628 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 322,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,641,000 after buying an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.