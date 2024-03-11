Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up about 2.4% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after acquiring an additional 108,622 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,087,782 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Tractor Supply Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,073. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $255.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tractor Supply Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
