Traders Buy High Volume of Tellurian Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 9,998 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 45% compared to the average volume of 6,878 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tellurian from $2.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Gross purchased 120,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,954,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,877,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 27.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,241,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 544,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,503,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Trading Up 15.2 %

TELL traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.00. 41,491,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,893,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 100.03%. The company had revenue of $39.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

