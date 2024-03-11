Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 22,056 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 83% compared to the average volume of 12,043 call options.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
In other BlackBerry news, Director Philip G. Brace bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $97,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,346 shares in the company, valued at $498,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,922 shares of company stock worth $329,212. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
