TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Cut by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for about 4.0% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,096.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,720 shares of company stock valued at $135,556,161 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TDG traded down $18.26 on Monday, hitting $1,146.73. 141,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $976.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $686.46 and a 1 year high of $1,207.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

