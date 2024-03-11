Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.20

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCN. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.25 price objective (up from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC cut Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 1,031.1% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,059,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after buying an additional 6,435,358 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the third quarter worth about $1,021,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the third quarter valued at about $45,874,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,555,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 53,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.