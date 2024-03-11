Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 0.3 %

Cummins stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,554,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,055. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $276.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.20 and its 200-day moving average is $236.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 129.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.