Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 560,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $267.70. The stock had a trading volume of 107,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,364. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.42. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

