Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $2.32 on Monday, hitting $519.17. 293,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $501.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $343.39 and a one year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

