Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 1,032 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,875 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.74. 1,337,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.89 and its 200 day moving average is $153.39.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.