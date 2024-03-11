Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TRIN opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.79 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 42.28% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 104.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

