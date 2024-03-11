Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.
Shares of TRIN opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $15.44.
Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.79 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 42.28% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
