TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Compass Point

Compass Point cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.75 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TPVG. StockNews.com cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Up 3.1 %

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TPVG stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. The company has a market cap of $369.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.79. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.