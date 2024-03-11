Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 1,600 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.5% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.85.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $372.32. 1,284,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,068. The stock has a market cap of $233.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.97. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

