Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.1 %

MDT traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $85.03. 2,866,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,166,956. The company has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.53 and its 200-day moving average is $80.44.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

