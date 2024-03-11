Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,487 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 41,259 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 78,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 44,433 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 971.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,109,000 after acquiring an additional 100,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $295.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,944. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.72. The company has a market capitalization of $213.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

