Trust Co. of Vermont Has $11 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.88. 707,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,025. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.87 and a 52-week high of $227.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.60%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

