Trust Co. of Vermont Has $5.24 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Diageo by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,490. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

