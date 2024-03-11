Trust Co. of Vermont Has $7.28 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,915 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,469,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,469,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total transaction of $731,289.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,858,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,144,112 shares of company stock worth $315,443,192. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $305.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,754,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,886. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $296.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

