Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,987,902,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,209,000 after purchasing an additional 251,834 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,269,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,545,000 after buying an additional 258,030 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.55.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AMT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.55.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.84%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

