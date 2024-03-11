Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,334,173,000 after buying an additional 196,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,285,246,000 after acquiring an additional 363,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,812,000 after acquiring an additional 371,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM remained flat at $93.90 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,969. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.82. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

