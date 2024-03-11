TScan Therapeutics’ (TCRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of TCRX opened at $6.55 on Thursday. TScan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $313.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.51.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 423.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara Klencke purchased 5,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $152,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TScan Therapeutics news, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 28,830 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $140,978.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,710 shares in the company, valued at $326,211.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Klencke acquired 5,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,788,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 35,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About TScan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.