TT Electronics’ (TTG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.30) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.30) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TT Electronics stock traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Monday, hitting GBX 150 ($1.90). 399,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,953. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 151.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £266.19 million, a PE ratio of -5,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. TT Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 133.60 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 203.50 ($2.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.08.

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

