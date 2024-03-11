TT Electronics’ (TTG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.30) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.33% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.30) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday.
TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
