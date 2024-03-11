Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 12,319.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,638 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 198,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,724,000 after buying an additional 108,595 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ABG opened at $209.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.93. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $178.40 and a one year high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

