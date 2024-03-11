Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,493 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.20% of Encore Wire worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 231.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $223.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.55. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $138.20 and a 52-week high of $250.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

View Our Latest Report on WIRE

Encore Wire Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.