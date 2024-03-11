Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,338 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.13% of Surgery Partners worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $29.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $52,203.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,469 shares in the company, valued at $971,656.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,307.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $52,203.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,656.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock worth $267,926,146. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SGRY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

