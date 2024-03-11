Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,574 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of RenaissanceRe worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 113.0% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,327,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,623,000 after purchasing an additional 704,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,503,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,935,000 after acquiring an additional 440,083 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $75,541,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5,777.5% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 329,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,468,000 after purchasing an additional 323,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 14.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,413,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,216,000 after purchasing an additional 305,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.90.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at $18,251,071. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at $18,251,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,130 shares of company stock worth $1,167,479. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE:RNR opened at $230.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.89. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $235.14.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.33 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.97%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

