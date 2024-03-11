Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 893,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,307 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.13% of Clarivate worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

NYSE CLVT opened at $7.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $683.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.80 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

