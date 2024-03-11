Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,274 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kennametal by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kennametal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Kennametal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KMT opened at $25.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $25,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

