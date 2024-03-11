Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $5.02 Million Investment in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.16% of Crane NXT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Crane NXT stock opened at $59.59 on Monday. Crane NXT, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.57%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

