Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $5.75 Million Investment in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,685 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 80,079 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 15.9% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 83,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,657,000 after acquiring an additional 35,174 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.15.

Qualys stock opened at $168.66 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.64.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,001.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $388,648.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,344,997.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,094. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

