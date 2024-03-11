Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $6.13 Million Investment in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 134,696 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,062,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,668,000 after purchasing an additional 751,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 564,367 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 695,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 501,581 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1,200.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 526,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 486,209 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $28.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.13 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

