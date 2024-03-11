U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.
U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance
Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock remained flat at $2.63 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 25,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,615. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $3.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Global Investors
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.