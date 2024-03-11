U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock remained flat at $2.63 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 25,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,615. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $3.30.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 25.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

