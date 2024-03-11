Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,827 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $78.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a PE ratio of 91.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

