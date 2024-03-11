Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,754,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 613,436 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.09% of Uber Technologies worth $80,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of UBER traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.57. 7,810,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,940,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.07 billion, a PE ratio of 91.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

