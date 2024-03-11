Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.10

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 30831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

