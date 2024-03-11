UBS Group Begins Coverage on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASTS. Scotiabank started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
View Our Latest Analysis on AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 2.0 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,831.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What are earnings reports?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.