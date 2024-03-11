UBS Group Begins Coverage on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASTS. Scotiabank started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 2.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $657.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,831.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.