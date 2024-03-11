Ultra Price Reaches $0.38 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $138.86 million and approximately $12.00 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 50.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,444.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.53 or 0.00614994 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00054416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.58 or 0.00158166 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00018737 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001234 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,663,328 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 365,663,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.30778001 USD and is up 6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $7,043,886.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

