UMA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $31.33 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. UMA has a total market cap of $362.52 million and $31.33 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can now be purchased for $4.61 or 0.00006384 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UMA

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 118,350,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,624,974 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars.

