Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives $249.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of UNP opened at $250.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $153.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 79,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,626,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,856,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,438,417,000 after buying an additional 113,946 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

