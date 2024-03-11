Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 230,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 669.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 25,285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $485,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $249.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $152.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

