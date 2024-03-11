Uniswap Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $293.04 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $14.24 or 0.00019757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion and approximately $293.04 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.23 or 0.00145968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008090 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000189 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001387 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 14.07917992 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 959 active market(s) with $297,752,715.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

