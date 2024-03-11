Uniswap Price Tops $14.26 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $14.26 or 0.00019716 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $8.54 billion and approximately $293.03 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.49 or 0.00140328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00007964 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001383 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 14.07917992 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 959 active market(s) with $297,752,715.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

