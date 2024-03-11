United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Boosted by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 632.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,548 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in United Rentals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in United Rentals by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,477,000 after purchasing an additional 207,095 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $16.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $660.00. 285,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.74 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $556.43.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

