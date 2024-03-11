UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Up 5.3%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGRGet Free Report) shot up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.35. 245,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 772,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

UP Fintech Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $682.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 240.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 215.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

