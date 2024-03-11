UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Up 5.3%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.35. 245,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 772,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $682.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 240.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 215.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

